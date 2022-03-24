PDF of March 24 issue

By A. Majumdar

No sanctions, no nukes, no war!

Labor on the rise:
Workers Assembly for May Day
Amazon, Starbucks union surge
Palestinian American battles job bias

Tear Down the Walls:
‘Never stop fighting’
Justice delayed, justice denied
Lolita Lebron’s legacy

World:
China’s COVID record;
South Korea’s right wing


More
Trans people’s right to self defense
International Working Women’s march
Philly fight for housing rights
Oakland port, education workers unite
Global refugee & migrant crisis
Book banning – again!

Editorial: Another form of genocide

More PDF back-issues here.

