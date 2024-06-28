Axis of Resistance creates crisis for Zionist settlers

The Resistance News Network issued the following statement on June 21, 2024.

A new poll conducted by Zionist media finds that, among settlers who previously lived in northern occupied Palestine, 28% of those surveyed said that they would never return, 46% said they would only return if there was a “clear solution.”

Nearly all of them stated that “the state has abandoned them.” Some settlers have taken it upon themselves to attempt to secede from the Zionist entity, while others formed a refugee camp.

Over 230,000 settlers have been displaced from the northern settlements for the last nine months as a result of the strikes of the resistance.

