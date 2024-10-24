PDF of October 24 print issue

Yahya Al-Sinwar 1962-2024
His life will inspire many more to liberate Palestine

Statements from WWP, Hamas

◆ In the U.S.
Indigenous Peoples Day: Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle
Niles, Ohio: How workers beat back the KKK
FIT students hang tough for Palestine

◆ Around the world
Anniversary of A-Aqsa Flood
Defense of China is solidarity with Palestine
China at 75 videos available
Defense of Iran is a workers’ issue

◆ Tear down the walls
Texas death row families speak out
Texas execution halted
WWP statement: Hands off Samidoun!
Solidarity with Samidoun

◆ Editorial
Elections 2024: A lose-lose situation for workers

◆ Mundo Obrero
¡Apoyen a los estudiantes pro Palestina!
Tormenta catastrófica creada por capitalismo


