Student-community-labor coalition grows in New York City

New York City

A growing student-community-labor coalition held a large rally March 6 on demands related to New York City educational institutions. After gathering at Brooklyn Borough Hall, participants marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square in Manhattan.

Key organizers of the rally and the coalition were the Professional Staff Congress-City University of New York (American Federation of Teachers Local 2334), United University Professions (AFT Local 2190) and CUNY Rising Alliance, a coalition of 30-plus student, worker and community organizations “fighting for free and high-quality CUNY.”

About 600 people heard James Davis, president of PSC-CUNY, and Fred Kowal, president of UUP, explain the needs of students and workers they represent at various institutions and how the pending New York state budget should recognize these needs. A number of unions sent solidarity delegations, including Teamsters Local 237, representing workers at New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, and AFSCME District Council 37, the city’s largest public sector employee union.