Workers World message to ‘The International’ Marxist magazine  

Workers World newspaper congratulates Progressive Thinkers for its first year of consistent monthly publication of “The International” (Internationalmagz.com) as an openly “not unbiased” communist magazine and blog. We salute the initiators of this endeavour, Debojit Banerjee, Shuvam Banerjee, Sourav Chakraborty and Gourab Ghosh, for creating a venue for members of the global communist movement to share reports on class struggles in numerous countries — and to advance the ideological battle for Marxist dialectics.

This is a tremendous accomplishment for these four young comrades, members of the All-India Students Federation, along with all the magazine’s writers.

Workers World newspaper is grateful that one of our managing editors has been able to be a contributing writer to this important publication.

Together, by building a global classwide movement, we can help working-class and oppressed people achieve our historic task — the overturn of capitalist wage slavery and establishment of socialism worldwide — and usher in the next phase of human history.

In solidarity,

Martha Grevatt

Managing editor, Workers World; contributing writer, The International