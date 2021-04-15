PDF of April 15 issue
Amazon workers: The struggle has just begun
Daunte Wright’s life matters!
Tribute to Ramsey Clark.
COVID crisis: Michigan surge, Vaccines – Capitalism vs. Socialism.
PRO Act: petition & editorial.
Paul Robeson remembered;
On the picket line;
DREAMERS confront Cruz.
GLOBAL:
Vieques, Culebra; Greenland; Gaza; Venezuela.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
‘Injustice at every turn’
Victory for Jalil Muntaqim
Stop retaliation against Bryant Arroyo
Breaking prison chains
Chip Fitzgerald, ¡presente!
ALL OUT FOR MUMIA! April 23-25.
