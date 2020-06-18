PDF of June 18 issue
This week’s issue is a 16-page PDF.
Justice for Rayshard Brooks!
Stonewall means unite and fight back!
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
- Gov’t, Klan & the state;
- New hearing for Rodney Reed;
- Free Jalil, Mutulu!
- CeCe McDonald & right to self-defense;
WORKERS STRUGGLES;
COVID_19 CRISIS:
- the Bronx;
- domestic violence;
ANTI_RACIST REBELLIONS:
- YOUTH are an emerging force;
- ‘World on fire’ by Mumia;
- Cops off campus protests;
- Ona MOVE in Philly;
- In Texas streets;
- Eyewitness: Seattle’s CHAZ;
- Why cops can’t be reformed;
- Labor vs. police;
- Remove ALL Confederate symbols!;
- EDITORIAL Juneteenth & the uprising;
- 1921 Tulsa massacre;
- Revolutionary organizing;
WORLD:
-
- Wang Dingguo ¡presente!
- Free Ana Belén Montes!
- French protests