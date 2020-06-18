PDF of June 18 issue

Justice for Rayshard Brooks!
Stonewall means unite and fight back!

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

  • Gov’t, Klan & the state;
  • New hearing for Rodney Reed;
  • Free Jalil, Mutulu!
  • CeCe McDonald & right to self-defense;

WORKERS STRUGGLES;

COVID_19 CRISIS:

  • the Bronx;
  • domestic violence;

ANTI_RACIST REBELLIONS:

  • YOUTH are an emerging force;
  • ‘World on fire’ by Mumia;
  • Cops off campus protests;
  • Ona MOVE in Philly;
  • In Texas streets;
  • Eyewitness: Seattle’s CHAZ;
  • Why cops can’t be reformed;
  • Labor vs. police;
  • Remove ALL Confederate symbols!;
  • EDITORIAL Juneteenth & the uprising;
  • 1921 Tulsa massacre;
  • Revolutionary organizing;

WORLD:

    • Wang Dingguo ¡presente!
    • Free Ana Belén Montes!
    • French protests

