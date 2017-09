Activists held signs and chanted: “We march! Y’all mad! We sit! Y’all mad! We speak up! Y’all mad! We die! Y’all silent!” as they marched at a Stand for Kaepernick and Kneel for Justice rally outside the Philadelphia Eagles stadium at their first home game of the National Football League season on Sept. 24. More sports fans showed support with fist bumps and raised fists for Black Lives Matter than those who raised opposition to the demonstrators.