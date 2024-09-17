Hezbollah condemns Israel’s cyberattack in Lebanon

The following statement was issued by Hezbollah on Sept. 17, 2024, by @Suppressed News on X. The first confirmed death was a 10-year-old girl named Fatima Abdullah from Beirut, Lebanon, due to a Pager device exploding after a cyberattack by Israel.

After thoroughly reviewing all the current facts, circumstances, and available information regarding the heinous attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and resulted in the martyrdom of several individuals and the injury of many others with various degrees of wounds.

Our martyrs and wounded are the embodiment of our jihad and sacrifices on the path to Jerusalem, in support of our honorable people in Gaza and the West Bank, and as ongoing field assistance. Our steadfast stance of support, aid, and solidarity with the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride and honor for us in this life and the hereafter. This treacherous and criminal enemy will undoubtedly face its just retribution for this vile aggression, in ways it expects and in ways it does not.

This statement was lightly edited.