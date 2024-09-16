Activists take over Harris’ campaign office demanding: ‘Release One NOW! Deportation Moratorium NOW!’

Philadelphia

Southeast Asian community members and allies held a peaceful sit-in for over three hours inside the Harris/Walz campaign office in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Sept. 9. They were demanding the Biden/Harris administration release Southeast Asian refugee Sereyrath “One” Van from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and order a moratorium on deportations through the end of their term.

The sit-in began when six Southeast Asian community members and allies attending a weekday canvassing session at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign office sat down on the floor, held up signs and chanted: “Release One NOW! Moratorium NOW! Not One More!” They made it clear they would not leave the office until Van is released from ICE detention.

A group of over 30 community supporters simultaneously arrived outside the office, set up a picket line and chanted in support of the protesters inside the office. Within five minutes, Harris/Walz campaign staffers quickly abandoned the office, leaving the office solely occupied by the sit-in protesters.

In addition to chanting, marching and singing as they walked the picket line, the activists outside heard several speakers, including Tia Chao, Sereyrath “One” Van’s sister, who said: “With his immigration case reopening, he needs to be released, so he can have a fair shot at fighting his deportation order. If he is detained while he continues to fight his case, the chances of receiving another removal are much higher. More importantly, we just want him home with us.”

Release One now!

On Sept. 6, an immigration judge granted a motion to reopen One’s case, but he is being detained at Moshannon Valley Processing Center, an ICE facility in central Pennsylvania, making it difficult to put together a legal defense.

Detainees there have complained that accessing counsel for their immigration proceedings was made difficult and that their complaints were ignored or resulted in retaliation and abuse by the staff. Without adequate legal representation, people have a hard time asserting their rights in immigration court. Not allowing detainees access to legal rights is just one of many reasons the American Civil Liberties Union-PA and other groups have filed a federal complaint over “inhumane conditions” at Moshannon with the Department of Homeland Security’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties office. (www.workers.org/2024/09/80622/)

Van, 44, was born to Cambodian parents in a Thailand refugee camp. His family immigrated to the United States when he was 4 years old, settling in southwest Philadelphia. He spent nearly six years in state prison after being convicted in a drug dealing case out of Bucks County. Van said he takes full responsibility for his narcotics crimes and now recognizes the damage caused by drug sales. “I’ve learned my lesson,” he added. (tinyurl.com/cjbhthzx)

During his incarceration, ICE began deportation proceedings. After being released from jail in October 2023, Van spent three months in ICE detention. Last month, immigration authorities threatened to deport him to Cambodia, a country he’s never been to. It was primarily U.S. military intervention in Vietnam that helped to destabilize Southeast Asia, leading his family to become refugees from Cambodia.

Deportation moratorium now

Sangha Soun, a sit-in participant and Khmer Philadelphian whose father was deported in 2012, said: “A deportation moratorium isn’t just a pause in the cycle, but a lifeline to our siblings that were never given a fair chance of survival.”

Li Adorno, Movimiento Cosecha NJ, told the crowd: “I came to the U.S. when I was 7 years old, and I’m currently 32. That’s 25 years of empty promises and terrible immigration policies from both political parties. Today, we want to be clear that detention and deportation should be discontinued and abolished.”

Since 2002, under both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations, deportation has been an ongoing crisis for the Southeast Asian refugee community. April 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the wars in Southeast Asia — an important community milestone for Southeast Asian refugee Philadelphians who continue to suffer from family separations due to chronic, unjust and continuous deportations five decades after the end of the wars.

To drive this home, some protesters held placards with the words: “Deporters in chief” alongside caricatures of Presidents Obama, Trump, Biden and Vice President Harris.

During this election year, there has been an alarming national rise in the detentions and deportations of Southeast Asian refugees. Vying to win the November presidential election, both Democrats and Republicans have waged bipartisan attacks against immigrant and refugee constituents. Refusing to allow politicians to use migrant workers and refugees as political pawns, activists are demanding a deportation moratorium through the remainder of the Biden/Harris administration that would honor the dignity and safety of Southeast Asian refugees and all immigrant communities.

The community successfully occupied the Harris/Walz campaign office for over three hours. Rally members outside flooded into the office following the confirmation that the police would not be arresting anyone. Though the protesters’ demands were not met, they were successful in making their position known to the Biden/Harris administration, as Harris/Walz campaign staffers and police conceded the space to the protesters.

Biden/Harris: Release One NOW! Moratorium NOW!