Philadelphia tribute to activist photographer

By Philadelphia Workers World bureau

Photojournalist Joe Piette has nearly 35,000 separate photos of protests, demonstrations, picket lines and political gatherings on his flickr account. Prints of 300 of them were on display at a movement tribute to the activist photographer at One Art in West Philadelphia on July 27. On hand to celebrate his work were activists from a wide range of community, social justice and international struggles which Piette’s photos have contributed to.

The event was organized by Kay McGuffin, Chris Rogers and Chi-Ming Yang, with support from Cindy Miller, Sam Rise and the staff of Spiral Q, whose works include a Jeff Bezos puppet, a seven-foot-tall Palestinian cartoon character Handala, and caricatures by artist Brice Patterson used along with the photo displays.

McGuffin opened the event by thanking everyone who turned out and organizations which contributed, including Philadelphia Black Lives Matter, Mobilization4Mumia and the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition. Tenants from University City Townhomes, activists with Save Chinatown Philadelphia, Palestinian activists, union organizers and supporters of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal joined in the tribute. A mural depicting Mumia is on an outside wall of One Art.

Rogers, who was instrumental in the West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance/Paul Robeson House & Museum production of the book “How to Stay Free: Notes on a Black Uprising,” on local George Floyd protests in 2020, thanked Piette for his photos that appear in the book: “After every protest, Joe spends hours editing pictures to make sure you have them for your press release the next morning. Our book on the George Floyd protests would not have been complete without a Joe Piette picture.”

Several leaders of the UC Townhomes struggle to save their low-income homes from greedy gentrifiers also participated. Darlene Foreman said: “Everything we did, no matter what, Joe was always there. Your work is beautiful all the time.”

Resident Mel Hairston said: “Your dedication, discipline and hard work was seen by all of us. You have fueled us to fight for change. Every time you click that camera, the beauty of the world is on display.” Workers World coverage of this struggle can be found at workers.org/2023/04/70634/.

Pam Africa, with International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, commented on Piette’s pictures of her children in demonstrations from decades ago; they are now parents and even grandparents. She stated: “The power of the people is what Joe’s pictures capture. If you believe in bringing this system down, Joe has a picture of you.” Other speakers included Mike Wilson with Workers World Party and Palestinian writer and activist Susan Abulhawa.

Gabe Bryant, with the Philadelphia Black Radical Collective, described Piette as “someone who has a spirit of revolution at all times. He is always looking for new ways to accomplish the goals, whether writing the press release or sending out social media.”

Rupalee Rashatwar, an attorney with the Abolitionist Law Center, said: “While I love Joe’s photos, what is special about him is that he connects people. He was able to connect us with someone who was really sick in prison, and we were able to bring him home. (www.workers.org/2022/04/63669/) Joe listens to every single story. He hears it with fresh eyes and ears, and uses his platform with the Workers World newspaper to try to get these stories and messages out.”

Cindy Miller described some of the organizing work Piette has done over the years as an example of “absolute consistency. He has stood up for the rights of people all across the world.”

Nina Macapinlac, with Anakbayan Philadelphia, who recently traveled with Piette on a peace mission to the Philippines, described how he used his photos to connect the people struggling there with community struggles in Philadelphia; “He demonstrates a true international spirit in service of the people every day until we win.”

Photos by Joe Piette can frequently be found on the pages of Workers World newspaper. Chris Rogers praised the paper’s contribution to the movement, saying, “If you see someone distributing Workers World at demonstrations, grab some copies and help distribute them.”