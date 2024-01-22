Message from Communist Party of Cuba to Lenin Centennial

By Communist Party of Cuba, Central Committee

A message to the Jan. 21, 2024, Lenin Centennial in New York City.

Dear participants,

We extend our cordial greetings to Workers World Party and all the organizations attending this significant event, which pays tribute to Vladimir Ilich Lenin 100 years after his death and which calls for solidarity as a principle for the construction of that better world for which we are fighting.

To study the life, thought, doctrines and example of the leader of the October Revolution is not only a tribute but a privilege for the peoples.

Like you, Cubans are not indifferent to Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people.

Cuba condemns in the strongest terms the bombing of Gaza and demands an immediate ceasefire that reflects the right to life of its population, mainly its children.

As expressed by the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel: “For Cubans, Palestine is a sister nation, an endearing one. The cause of its people has always been defended by the Revolution. In days of so much horror, so much pain and so much shame for humanity, we renew our firm commitment for a Free Palestine.”

Comrades,

We also value the demand you are making today demanding the end of the cruel blockade and the removal of Cuba from the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The economic, commercial and financial blockade is the main obstacle to our development; it prevents us from obtaining indispensable inputs and impacts all areas of society. It is a hostile policy that also deprives the U.S. people of the medical, cultural and scientific potential that Cuba offers.

We demand respect for our sovereignty and an end to the illegal occupation of the Guantanamo Naval Base.

It is essential to face the disinformation campaigns against the Cuban Revolution and the aggressions in the digital networks promoted by the circles of power in the U.S. with the aim of breaking the will of Cubans to remain free and independent.

The unity and creative resistance of our people demonstrate that imperialism has no capacity to overcome the force of truth and ideas.

Cuba will continue to defend peace, building an ever more just socialist society in solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world.

Hasta la Victoria Siempre!

Communist Party of Cuba