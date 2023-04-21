International Al-Quds Day:  Free Palestine!

By Workers World New York City bureau

International Al-Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian event held in cities around the world, on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It expresses support for Palestinian resistance and opposition to Israel and Zionism. It takes its name from the Arabic-language name for Jerusalem: Al-Quds. The militant commemoration was initiated in 1979 during the Iranian Revolution.

This year Al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, comes amid heightened Zionist attacks in the West Bank, following a series of Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the arrest of worshipers.

Speaking at the New York City rally for Workers World Party, Sara Flounders stated, “Palestine is a resistance that inspires every country facing U.S. sanctions, imperialist wars, invasions, coups and occupations; peoples’ movements that are facing seemingly impossible odds and overwhelming U.S. military power also know it is possible to resist, because Gaza has survived and continues to fight.”