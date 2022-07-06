Global actions protest Supreme Court ruling

When the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing the right to access abortion, it was a brutal blow to women and everyone who can become pregnant. The June 24 ruling was a shock felt not only in this country but around the world. There were denunciations and protests in many countries immediately; other demonstrations followed not long after.

Protesters turned out all over Europe — in Britain, France, Germany, Ireland and Italy — and in Latin America on June 24 and 25, including in Mexico and Argentina, where abortion is now legal due to a vital, strong mass movement.

Hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators marched to the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 27, to denounce the ruling as unjust and a violation of women’s human rights. They carried green flags and bandannas, a symbol of the fight for legal abortions which has been adopted worldwide.

Celeste Fierro, a leader of the Socialist Workers Movement (MST), said, “Today more than ever, we need international solidarity.” (Buenos Aires Times, June 27)

In Paris, people of all ages and genders made their way to the Eiffel Tower on July 2, chanting: “Solidarity with women all over the world.”

Thousands of protesters attended demonstrations across Australia in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and other cities on July 2. Abortion is still criminalized in the state of Western Australia. Activists are calling for the extension of reproductive rights and all health care to migrants and all marginalized communities.

Organizer Liz Walsh told 15,000 rally attendees in Melbourne that this protest was meant to show solidarity with U.S. activists fighting for their rights: “We are with them against the SCOTUS ruling.” Health worker Cecilia Judge emphasized, “Abortion is not a debate. Abortion is health care, and health care is a human right.” (news.com.au, July 2)

Down with the system for the rich!

To roars from the crowd, activist Anneke Demamele asserted, “We need to get rid of the system that prioritizes the rich and powerful above us! Sexism permeates every area of our life.”

In Sydney, a huge crowd heard Aboriginal elder Shirley Lomas speak. Activist Hersha Kadkoi said SCOTUS’ ruling showed “relying on laws is not enough to protect our rights.” Supporters must be organized and show our strength. She stated, “Abortion rights were initially won on the streets and through protests. None of the gains from the past are set in stone; they must be defended.” (Sydney Morning Herald, July 2)

In Hobart, capital of Tasmania, demonstrators said their rights have been won by fighting for them.

Global solidarity, strength and struggle will grow.