PDF of June 9 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on June 9, 2022

Profit-hungry company lures youth to guns

editorial: LGBTQ+ for socialism: ‘We want to live!’

PRIDE:
Class roots of anti‑trans laws
Events challenge police, corporate control, transphobia

Labor fights back:
Lockout by war profiteers
Seattle museum union
Boston baristas strike

Tear down the walls:
Palestine Freedom Tunnel
Stop family separation
July 3rd: Bring Mumia home!

World:
Famine in Africa; Cuba/China vaccine progress;
Boycott of Biden’s summit; Colombia progressives advance 1

ALSO:
Oakland school occupied
On the picket line
Formula vs. corporate greed
Dangerous aging subways
Commentary: Uvalde’s children

