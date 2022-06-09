PDF of June 9 issue
Profit-hungry company lures youth to guns
editorial: LGBTQ+ for socialism: ‘We want to live!’
PRIDE:
Class roots of anti‑trans laws
Events challenge police, corporate control, transphobia
Labor fights back:
Lockout by war profiteers
Seattle museum union
Boston baristas strike
Tear down the walls:
Palestine Freedom Tunnel
Stop family separation
July 3rd: Bring Mumia home!
World:
Famine in Africa; Cuba/China vaccine progress;
Boycott of Biden’s summit; Colombia progressives advance 1
ALSO:
Oakland school occupied
On the picket line
Formula vs. corporate greed
Dangerous aging subways
Commentary: Uvalde’s children
