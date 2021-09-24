In New York City, taxi drivers demand debt forgiveness 

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance organized a Sept. 19 rally and a 24/7 protest encampment for Debt Forgiveness at City Hall in Manhattan.

Thousands of drivers are locked in lifelong debt and are at risk of bankruptcy, of losing their homes, cabs and savings. The drivers are heavily in debt on loans to buy required NYC taxi medallions whose value collapsed, based on new regulations and new ride services such as Uber and Lyft.

Faced with a city-manufactured crisis that only benefited the banks, drivers with unpayable debt have committed suicide.

— Photo and caption by Sara Flounders