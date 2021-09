Download the PDF.

STOP EVICTIONS!

ALSO:

Class WAAR on Labor Day;

Marxist history of HIV/AIDS;

Capitalism cranks up the heat;

COVID: A tale of two systems.

Editorial: In Kabul, U.S. lies to hide crimes — again.

Tear Down the Walls:

Legal system? Legal oppression.

Texas incarceration: Shut it down!

WORLD: Cuba solidarity; Lab leak lies; Afghan women; Alex Saab.

