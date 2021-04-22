¡Fuera LUMA! – LUMA out of Puerto Rico!

Call to Action on Puerto Rico demonstrated April 13 in New York City’s Union Square to say ¡Fuera LUMA! — LUMA out!

We demand the cancellation of this $1.5 billion colonial government contract with LUMA. This is a company created to privatize Puerto Rico’s energy network. It will drive the increase in electricity rates and use financially weak companies to support its privatization work. With the sole objective of obtaining federal funds, LUMA may withdraw, leaving the island at the mercy of any disaster if such transfers do not materialize at the level or on the schedule provided. LUMA promotes the continuous use of fossil fuel consumption by promoting natural gas as the main source of energy.