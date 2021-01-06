Workers World Party sent the following message to the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, taking place this month.

January 1, 2021

Comrade Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the DPRK

Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un,

Workers World Party sends its congratulations and best wishes to the Workers’ Party of Korea as you hold your Eighth Congress.

This important occasion is yet another example of how the Workers’ Party of Korea and its leadership have successfully enabled the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to continue to withstand the economic and military machinations and attacks of U.S. imperialism which, for over 70 years, has failed in its attempts to overcome your exemplary socialist system.

The resolve of the Workers’ Party of Korea in the face of its enemies can only be further strengthened by the process of organizing and holding a Party Congress, which can review and reflect on the progress of the DPRK in building socialism on the Korean peninsula. The DPRK continues to be an inspiration to the people of the world who are fighting to achieve in our own countries a new and just society based in the working class.

Long live the DPRK! Long live socialism!

Comradely,

Larry Holmes

First Secretary

Workers World Party