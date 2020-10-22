PDF of October 22 issue

If Trump won’t quit: Shut! It! Down!

Rochester Labor Council resolution

ALSO:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day;
Philly for Trans Lives;

Up against the state:

Providing water criminalized;
Barrett nomination draws mass protests;
Big $ militarizes police;
Mumia on fascism;
Elections under siege;
From Nigeria to U.S., Black Lives Matter.

WORLD:

Bolivia; WFTU.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Kaepernick backs abolition;
Film review: ‘Belly of the Beast’;
Horrors in Oregon;
Texas webinar vs. death penalty;
Mumia Abu-Jamal Way.

Editorial:

The system is sick

