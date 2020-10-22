PDF of October 22 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

If Trump won’t quit: Shut! It! Down!

Rochester Labor Council resolution

ALSO:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day;

Philly for Trans Lives;

Up against the state:

Providing water criminalized;

Barrett nomination draws mass protests;

Big $ militarizes police;

Mumia on fascism;

Elections under siege;

From Nigeria to U.S., Black Lives Matter.

WORLD:

Bolivia; WFTU.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Kaepernick backs abolition;

Film review: ‘Belly of the Beast’;

Horrors in Oregon;

Texas webinar vs. death penalty;

Mumia Abu-Jamal Way.

Editorial:

The system is sick

