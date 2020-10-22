PDF of October 22 issue
If Trump won’t quit: Shut! It! Down!
Rochester Labor Council resolution
ALSO:
Indigenous Peoples’ Day;
Philly for Trans Lives;
Up against the state:
Providing water criminalized;
Barrett nomination draws mass protests;
Big $ militarizes police;
Mumia on fascism;
Elections under siege;
From Nigeria to U.S., Black Lives Matter.
WORLD:
Bolivia; WFTU.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Kaepernick backs abolition;
Film review: ‘Belly of the Beast’;
Horrors in Oregon;
Texas webinar vs. death penalty;
Mumia Abu-Jamal Way.
Editorial:
The system is sick
