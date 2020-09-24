The ‘populism’ of pandemics

Taken from an Sept. 9 audio column from prisonradio.org.

For months now, the nation has been battered by the ravages of COVID-19 — the coronavirus.

With millions of people infected and over 190,000 people now dead, it now turns out that from the very start, the U.S. president knew a great deal about COVID-19.

How?

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, told him everything in February 2020.

For months now, President Trump called the emerging pandemic a “hoax” and heatedly blamed China and its leader — for not informing Americans about the disease.

He called it ‘Kung Flu’ — remember?

Instead, it burned across the country like wildfire, leaving sickness and death in its wake.

Not since the influenza epidemic of 1918 has the nation seen such loss of life.

And it’s not over; COVID-19 continues to stalk the land, causing death and destruction all over the world.

Sad to say, it ain’t over by a long shot.