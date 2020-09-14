In Buffalo, N.Y., Black Lives Matter protest cop brutality

On Sept. 4, hundreds of protesters took to the streets and gathered outside the district police station in North Buffalo in the busy Hertel Avenue shopping area. The demonstrators demanded the firing of over a dozen cops with histories of police brutality and called for their salaries of almost $1.5 million to be allocated for community needs instead.

The demonstration was a culmination of days of protests and confrontations with police, stemming from an incident days earlier when police lined up to defend racists who attacked a Black Lives Matter protest. When BLM demonstrators had tried to march on Hertel Avenue, they were threatened by two white men who disrupted the BLM protest, brandished knives and hurled racial slurs at demonstrators.

— Report by Victor Enrique