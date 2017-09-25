Solidarity with St. Louis community

The Anti Police-Terror Project held a rally on Sept. 20 at Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, Calif., in solidarity with the Black community of St. Louis and the family of slain Anthony Lamar Smith. Community members spoke out, including civil rights attorney Walter Riley, who said: “Cops don’t own the streets! We can’t accept that chant.” Cat Brooks of APTP explained, “We’ve got to show solidarity whenever these things happen. The ‘I am Oscar Grant’ signs in Egypt re-energized Oakland.”