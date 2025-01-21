Portland, Oregon

A program on “Defend Socialist China” will take place in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, Jan. 26, and online. This hybrid event features panel discussions led by Friends of Socialist China. Topics to be addressed include:

What is the Pentagon’s plan for war with China?

How does China’s foreign policy compare to that of the U.S.?

Why is China not imperialist?

How are current events on the Korean peninsula related to the U.S. war on China?

China isn’t colonizing Africa.

Exposing Western propaganda on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

How do tariffs benefit corporations here?

Why working people should defend China.

China’s recent economic growth has improved the lives of one-fifth of humanity — hundreds of millions of people — moving them out of poverty into a stable and secure life. To eradicate extreme poverty in a developing country of 1.4 billion people — which at the time of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 was one of the poorest countries in the world, characterized by widespread malnutrition, illiteracy, foreign domination and technological backwardness — is without a doubt an unprecedented achievement.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called it “the greatest anti-poverty achievement in history.” (press.un.org, Sept. 26, 2019)

Today’s China is at the forefront of the world economy; it has eliminated absolute poverty and is leading the world in tackling climate change and developing new, high quality productive forces.

While U.S. imperialism is in decline and decaying, China has introduced a whole new model of worldwide growth, cooperation and development for people’s needs, not private corporations’ profits.

These earth-changing accomplishments are frequently distorted by U.S. propaganda that is fueled by the U.S.-led new Cold War against China.

We need to escalate our solidarity with China as well as with other countries being targeted by imperialism, such as Palestine, Venezuela, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

Socialist China is a beacon of hope for workers and oppressed people all over the world.

The program will take place at the Portland Central Library, 810 SW 10th Ave., Room #1A, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time/4:00 p.m. Eastern time. To watch the program online, register at https://bit.ly/4j5ZBZD.