Syria: The beating heart of the Axis of Resistance

This article was posted on the Bronx Anti-War Coalition website on Nov. 28, 2024.

Syria has become the central target of a coordinated U.S./Zionist-backed offensive, because it plays a crucial role in the Resistance against U.S. and “israeli” dominance in the region.

The offensive, led by terrorist proxies supported by “israel,” Türkiye and the U.S., aims to destabilize Syria, destroy its infrastructure and sever its connections to Axis of Resistance forces like Hezbollah and Iran.

The timing is deliberate: immediately after the “israel”-Lebanon “ceasefire,” the offensive shifts focus to Syria, the last frontline before Iran, to weaken the Axis of Resistance and expand Zionist and imperialist control in West Asia.

The U.S./Zionist goal is to destroy the Resistance’s supply lines

Syria serves as a vital land bridge connecting Palestine, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, enabling the flow of humanitarian aid and weapons to Resistance forces like Hezbollah. Destroying this land bridge would isolate Hezbollah and other Resistance movements, cutting off their ability to rearm and sustain operations. As the “beating heart of the Resistance,” Syria is central to the fight against Zionist and U.S. imperialist agendas and destabilizing it would weaken Hezbollah and other factions operating within its borders.

Zionist-backed forces aim to achieve this by targeting Syrian weapons supply lines, manufacturing facilities and air defenses which have already been weakened since the start of the 2011 color revolution. The “israel”-Lebanon ceasefire provides Zionist and U.S.-backed entities the opportunity to redirect their focus toward Syria, using the offensive to distract Syrian forces from southern areas where “israel” may be preparing a ground invasion from the occupied Golan Heights.

Western imperialism/Zionism is driving the offensive against Syria

A coalition of Western imperialists and their puppets support the offensive:

“Israel”: Seeks to weaken Syria’s sovereignty and eliminate its role in supporting the Resistance.

U.S.: Supplies “israel” with weapons and deploys warplanes to Gulf State airbases normalized with “israel.”

Saudi Arabia/Qatar: Funds the anti-Syria proxy groups and anti-Syria media.

Türkiye: Supports terrorist factions to pressure Assad into normalizing relations.

Ukraine: Recruits extremist mercenaries, including ISIS, while providing weapons, drones and training to fuel the conflict.

Terrorist attacks triggered to destabilize Syria

The offensive began immediately after the “israel”-Lebanon ceasefire, with terrorist factions such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Al Qaeda’s Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, launching suicide bombings and attacks on Syrian forces. These attacks have expanded to eastern Idlib City and southern Saraqeb. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is responding with heavy artillery fire and airstrikes, supported by Russian forces, to cut off enemy supply lines and trap Turkish and U.S.-backed terrorist proxies.

The West violates the 2020 Idlib ceasefire

The U.S./Zionist terrorist offensive openly violates the 2020 Idlib ceasefire agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia. This may lead to an expansion of Syrian military operations into Turkish-proxy-controlled areas in the North and Northwest. Erdogan’s efforts to pressure Assad into normalizing relations with Türkiye are likely to fail as Syria doubles down on expelling terrorist groups from its territory.

Syria’s strength and preparedness

Despite these efforts to destabilize the country, Syria is better prepared than ever:

The SAA has 14 years of ground experience and is well-trained by Russian forces.

Russian counterterrorism operations may reignite, strengthening Syria’s capacity to defend itself.

The SAA has laid traps for Turkish proxies and U.S.-backed factions, showcasing its tactical readiness.

The bigger picture: Syria’s role in the Axis of Resistance

The offensive is part of a long-term Zionist and U.S. agenda to dominate the region. The U.S./CIA regime change war that began in 2011 aimed to destabilize Syria, and now the focus is on destroying the Axis of Resistance and its ability to fight back. By targeting Syria, they hope to dismantle the infrastructure and alliances that sustain Resistance forces like Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, paving the way for Zionist and imperialist expansion.

Defending Syria is defending Palestine

The U.S./Zionist/Turkish-backed offensive in Aleppo and Idlib is a deliberate effort to destroy Syria’s infrastructure, sever its connections to the Resistance and weaken its sovereignty. By targeting Syria, the U.S. and “israel” attempt to dismantle the Resistance’s ability to fight back against the genocide and domination of the region. Yet Syria remains steadfast: with its experienced forces, Russian support and central role in the Axis of Resistance ensuring it will prevail.

This is not the Syria of 2011. Let them try.