Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns attack on Syria

This statement was posted by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Resistance News Network on Nov. 30, 2024.

The terrorist gangs’ attack on Aleppo is a Zionist and Western scheme that aims to undermine Syria’s stability and its role in supporting the resistance.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous attack, carried out by terrorist militias and allied armed factions on the Syrian city of Aleppo, under the direct supervision of the Zionist entity and in coordination with the U.S. administration and its vassals, which aim to undermine Syria’s stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to undermine its pivotal role in supporting the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Zionist entity and its agents are seeking by all means to abort the resistance and its Arab and regional depth by targeting Syria and plunging it into chaos again, in light of a dangerous and ongoing escalation that includes the Zionist entity’s bombing of [Syrian-Lebanese] border crossings and the Syrian depth. It is no coincidence that this was concurrent with the entry of terrorist militias into the city of Aleppo as tools in the partition plan for Syria.

The Popular Front affirms its full solidarity with the unity, sovereignty, role and status of Syria, and the PFLP calls on allied powers to stand as one to thwart suspicious plans that aim for hegemony, control and subordination of the region and its peoples, with Syria at its heart.