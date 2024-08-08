PFLP support for Venezuela and Maduro

By Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The following is a lightly edited statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in support of Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro that appeared in the Resistance News Network, on Aug. 3, 2024.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine expresses its full and principled support for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its comrade President Nicolás Maduro in confronting the coup plots led by the zionist-aligned right wing supported by U.S. imperialism. These coup attempts come after President Maduro successfully gained the confidence of his people and secured a third presidential term, thwarting the right-wing’s attempts to seize power under direct orders from U.S. imperialism and zionist lobbies worldwide.

U.S. imperialism has used all its political, media and financial capabilities and tightened the siege to support these coup plots, spread chaos in Venezuela and incite public opinion against President Maduro and his legitimate government. The stability of Venezuelan national security is considered stability for all South American countries and represents a victory for the values of freedom, democracy and dignity, as well as strong support for the Palestinian cause.

The Front calls on South American countries, governments and the free people of the world to stand by Venezuela to confront the U.S. plots that not only target Venezuela but all South American countries and the free world. We affirm that these coup and sabotage attempts led by the U.S. will undoubtedly fail and will be shattered by the steadfastness of the Venezuelan people and the resilience and courage of President Maduro, the faithful leader to the path of the late Hugo Chavez and the heir to the Bolivarian revolution.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Office

Aug. 3, 2024