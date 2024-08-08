Cleveland protest blasts Israel’s latest attacks

Members of Cleveland’s Palestinian community and their allies rallied and marched on Aug. 2 in response to Israel’s assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Iran and Lebanon. The Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community organized this emergency protest, which drew close to 200 people on very little notice. Demands included: “Hands off the Middle East!” “No war with Iran!” “No war with Lebanon!” and “No bombs for Israel!”

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt