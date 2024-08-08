PDF of August 8 issue
The world responds
WWP Tribute to Dr. Ismail Haniyeh
Protests blast Israel’s assassination attacks
Iran plans strikes on Israel
In D.C. and countrywide: Protests demand Netanyahu’s arrest
Boston protest: ‘Netanyahu is not welcome anywhere!’
Editorial
Congress welcomes Israeli war criminal to Washington
Beginning in July, we changed our PDFs for non-print editions. The new size is a standard letter-sized paper for convenient reprints.
We will still be producing a monthly print issue in the tabloid-sized layouts you are familiar with.
