Drag March, Dyke March demonstrate solidarity with Palestine

New York City

Two of the most dynamic demonstrations in New York City history took place on June 28 and June 29.

The Drag March on June 28 had anti-war signs and chants such as “Stop the war on Gaza!” The march, which drew over 1,000 people, ended in front of the Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion that battled the transphobic and homophobic rioting cops.

A day later the Dyke March was led by Qween Jean, founder of the Black Trans Liberation Kitchen, who carried a huge Palestinian flag in front of a dyke drumming contingent near the front of the march.

A Zionist attempt to intimidate the march was completely pushed back by the outpouring of support for a free Palestine and the people of Gaza. Not one Zionist flag or sign was displayed in the march. There were, however, Palestinian flags everywhere carried by the marchers, along with many signs quoting our late comrade Leslie Feinberg in support of Palestine.

It was the most political Dyke March ever witnessed by this writer, a trans elder in New York City.

Chants abounded throughout the march, including: “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,” “No Pride in Genocide” and “Free Free Palestine!” as thousands of marchers thundered down Fifth Avenue to Washington Square Park. Similar chants abounded in the Drag March Friday evening.

Let this be a foretelling of the support for the Palestinian people in Gaza by the LGBTQIA2S+ community.