Reclaim Pride NYC: ‘Stonewall was an intifada!’

Nearly every sign and chant in the Queer Liberation March, held in New York City on June 30, was in support of Palestine and against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The march, organized by Reclaim Pride Coalition NYC since 2019 to reclaim the spirit of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, is held at the same time as the New York City Pride March. It rejects corporate sponsorship and police involvement and advocates for justice and an end to systemic oppression.

Workers World Party and the Bronx Anti-War Coalition had a militant contingent, chanting “Stonewall was an intifada!” and “Resistance is justified when people are occupied!” WWP had a large foam board sign proclaiming: “No Pinkwashing of Genocide! Victory to Palestine! Shut Down Anti-Trans Legislation! Hands Off LGBTQIA2S+ Communities! Stonewall Means Fightback!” Many people stopped to take photos of it.