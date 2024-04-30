UAW members celebrate Daimler victory

Workers at six Daimler plants in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee won a strong contract, announced just over an hour before they were set to walk out on strike when the contract expired April 27. Before the contract’s expiration, members of the United Auto Workers union, who build Freightliner trucks and Thomas Built buses, held “practice pickets.”

Signs and chants said “Tick tock!” to send a message that time was running out for Daimler — which made record profits in 2023 — to deliver a “record contract.” The contract includes big raises, a cost-of-living adjustment, an end to unequal pay tiers and job security language.