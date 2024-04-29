Mumia Abu-Jamal speaks at CCNY Gaza Solidarity Encampment

Political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal gave the following telephone message to the City College of New York Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Friday, April 26.

I urge you, I beg you to speak out against the terrorism that is afflicting Gaza with all of your might, all of your will and all of your strength. Do not bow down to those who want you to be silent. It is time right now, this day, this moment to be heard and to shake the earth until the people of Rafah, the people of Gaza, the people of the West Bank, the people of Palestine can feel your solidarity with them.