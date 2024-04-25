PDF of April 25 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on April 25, 2024

U.S. student encampments demand
Divest from Israeli apartheid!

UAW wins historic victory at Volkswagen

Strike for May Day & Nakba
No tech for apartheid
Earth Day 2024
A15 coordinated actions
Workers unite for Palestine
Imperialism’s machine intelligence
Kent State: Fascist killer not welcome
Billions for war — crumbs for the poor
From the river to the sea
Germany blocks Palestine conference
Flotilla to Gaza

Editorial:
House vote backs genocide

Tear down the walls:
Palestinian Prisoners’ Day
Mumia: ‘Cease the occupation!’
SCOTUS punishes protesters
Melissa Lucio’s case reopens

Mundo Obrero:
Día de los Trabajadores y Palestina
¡No a la guerra contra Irán!

