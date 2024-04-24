Hamas leader salutes U.S. student protests

The following statement was issued by Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq on April 24, 2024, on the Resistance News Network.

The U.S. administration led by President Biden is violating individual rights and the right to free expression, arresting university students and faculty members for rejecting the genocide our Palestinian people are enduring in Gaza at the hands of the new Nazi Zionists, without the slightest sense of shame about the moral value represented by the students and university professors.

The Biden administration, complicit in the brutal war on our Palestinian people, does not want to acknowledge that it faces a U.S. public that has discovered the truth about the Nazi entity and has sided with human values, deciding to stand on the right side of history. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and their suppression today means a costly electoral bill that the Biden administration will pay sooner or later.

This statement was lightly edited.