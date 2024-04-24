Earth Day 2024- Stop the ecocide in Gaza

Earth Day was started by a people’s movement in 1970, but too often today has become an opportunity for politicians and corporations to wax poetic about their concern for the environment, while they overlook the environmental destruction their policies cause, especially from war.

In Gaza, once fertile farmland now lies barren, 97% of the water is unfit for human consumption, and in just the first two months of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaigns since October 7, more planet-warming emissions were generated than the annual carbon footprint of the world’s top 20 climate-vulnerable nations.

Want to protect the environment? Stop the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide in Gaza and work to prevent war from spreading.