Assassination of Iranian brigadier general

The following statement was released by the Resistance News Network on April 1, 2024 from the official for Arab and National Relations in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Abu Ahmad Fouad, to Al-Mayadeen.

The “israeli” aggression on the Iranian consulate in Damascus [Syria] could not happen without a green light from the U.S. The assassination of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and those with him is a loss for the Axis of Resistance and the Palestinian people.

Brigadier Zahedi was keen on developing capabilities in Gaza and the West Bank as an important factor to destabilize the entity. The martyr Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi focused on mobilizing all capabilities towards resistance.

The martyr Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi was following up on coordination with the relevant parties to deliver weapons to Gaza.