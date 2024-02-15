Petition to Biden, Blinken: Stop enabling genocide in Gaza and attacking Yemen, Iraq and Syria!

The SanctionsKill Campaign is asking people to sign this petition to President Joe Biden’s administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The SanctionsKill Campaign accuses the Biden administration of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity by aiding genocide in Gaza. This is in violation of the International Court of Justice’s ruling. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, called for the end of Israel’s genocidal killing of civilians and blockade of food, water, medicines and fuel to Gaza.

The immediate response of the Biden administration to the World Court ruling was to do the opposite. Biden embraced Israel’s unsubstantiated charges against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and cut off funding to that organization, which provides essential aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. Biden has ominously expanded Israel’s attack on Gaza by bombing Iraq, Syria and Yemen. These bombings are illegal, unconstitutional and a violation of U.S. laws and the U.N. Charter.

We call on the U.S. to immediately:

Suspend all weapons and financial transfers to Israel. Israel is bombing Rafah, the last designated safe zone, where 1.5 million forcibly displaced Palestinians are sheltering. Israel continues to bomb U.N. buildings, schools and hospitals, while severely restricting life-sustaining aid. The U.S. is complicit in the genocide, partnering with Israel by supplying military equipment, intelligence and financial support. The U.S. is deploying an armada of warships in the area and giving unlimited diplomatic cover to the genocide. Restore funding for UNRWA. This agency has provided critical aid, education and health care to Palestinian refugees in Gaza since 1950. It is by far the biggest and most essential organization helping to sustain life for millions of Palestinian refugees in the tiny concentration camp called Gaza. On the same day as the ICJ decision, the Israeli government accused nine (out of 30,000 total) UNRWA employees of participating in the October 7 attack. Although Israel vetted the UNRWA staff list in March 2023, and with no evidence of the accusations provided, the U.S. immediately suspended financial contributions to UNRWA, putting their life-sustaining aid in jeopardy. Stop attacking Yemen, Iraq and Syria. The Ansarullah organization in Yemen has imposed a blockade of the Red Sea passage for ships heading to Israel until Israel ends its genocidal destruction in Gaza. Despite the fact that there have been no fatalities caused by Ansarullah, the U.S. and Britain have attacked Yemen and killed dozens of people. M eanwhile in Syria and Iraq, the U.S. military bases have come under attack because of popular outrage over the ongoing genocide. Instead of withdrawing the unwanted bases, the U.S. has escalated the conflict with missile attacks on Iraq and Syria in violation of international law and the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. is pouring gas on the fire and risking regional conflagration.

How it will be delivered: By email and the United States Postal Service

SIGN at: unac.notowar.net/stop-enabling-genocide/

