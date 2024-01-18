PDF of January 18 print issue
South Africa puts Israel on trial before the world
A strong class orientation is needed in 2024
On Palestine and the resistance:
Activists resist Northeastern U’s attack
The fight against Israeli apartheid
Cities, unions demand Gaza ceasefire
Israeli youth defy military conscription
Port of Oakland shut down for Palestine
Corporate media censors genocide hearing
Palestinian author, Susan Abulhawa speaks
Bronx coalition unites with Yemen
Assassination of Hamas leader
Also:
NYC midwives protest firings
U.S./Canadian crimes in Honduras
Xinjiang is not Gaza
Tear down the walls:
Death penalty not quite dead
Fighting for disability rights
Editorial:
U.S., Britain, out of the Red Sea!
Mundo Obrero:
Una arma para justificar el genocidio
