PDF of January 18 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on January 18, 2024

South Africa puts Israel on trial before the world

A strong class orientation is needed in 2024

On Palestine and the resistance:
Activists resist Northeastern U’s attack
The fight against Israeli apartheid
Cities, unions demand Gaza ceasefire
Israeli youth defy military conscription
Port of Oakland shut down for Palestine
Corporate media censors genocide hearing
Palestinian author, Susan Abulhawa speaks
Bronx coalition unites with Yemen
Assassination of Hamas leader 

Also:
NYC midwives protest firings
U.S./Canadian crimes in Honduras
Xinjiang is not Gaza

Tear down the walls:
Death penalty not quite dead
Fighting for disability rights

Editorial:
U.S., Britain, out of the Red Sea!

Mundo Obrero:
Una arma para justificar el genocidio


