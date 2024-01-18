PDF of January 18 print issue

Download the PDF.

South Africa puts Israel on trial before the world

A strong class orientation is needed in 2024

On Palestine and the resistance:

Activists resist Northeastern U’s attack

The fight against Israeli apartheid

Cities, unions demand Gaza ceasefire

Israeli youth defy military conscription

Port of Oakland shut down for Palestine

Corporate media censors genocide hearing

Palestinian author, Susan Abulhawa speaks

Bronx coalition unites with Yemen

Assassination of Hamas leader

Also:

NYC midwives protest firings

U.S./Canadian crimes in Honduras

Xinjiang is not Gaza

Tear down the walls:

Death penalty not quite dead

Fighting for disability rights

Editorial:

U.S., Britain, out of the Red Sea!

Mundo Obrero:

Una arma para justificar el genocidio





