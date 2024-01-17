Midwives protest firings at NY Presbyterian Hospital

Nurses and midwives from the Bronx and Manhattan joined a rally Jan. 11 in support of midwives who recently received letters of termination from New York Presbyterian Hospital. They spoke outside Presby’s Allen Hospital at the northern tip of Manhattan, demanding that management reverse its decision to fire the midwives.

This issue is vital not only for the working midwives, but for the patients they serve, who are mainly Black, Brown and immigrant women from Harlem, Washington Heights and the Bronx. The midwives have a long history of safely caring and advocating for their patients. The New York State Nurses Association, which represents the midwives, organized the event.

–Report and photo by Ellen Catalinotto