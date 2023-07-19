U.S. activists visit Nicaragua to mark revolutionary gains

By a guest author posted on July 19, 2023

Geothermal workers and U.S. delegation members in Managua, July 14, 2023

Special to Workers World

Workers World Party members from Boston and Portland joined the Jubilee House Community’s solidarity delegation in Nicaragua to learn about the country’s gains under the Sandinista National Liberation Front-led government since the triumph of their revolution July 19, 1979. 

Included in this tour of achievements was a meeting with geothermal plant workers proudly showing off the process of extracting geothermal energy at the Momotombo Power Company, where energy is sustainably and renewably sourced without taking up much space and without the need for future expansion.

Workers World Party members, Danny O’Brien and Mairead Skehan Gillis, present WW literature and SanctionsKill Campaign book to Bruno Gallardo, far left, FSLN Deputy Minister and Juan Carlos Sánchez, far right, FSLN Director of Planning in Managua, July 14, 2023.

