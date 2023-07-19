U.S. activists visit Nicaragua to mark revolutionary gains

Special to Workers World

Workers World Party members from Boston and Portland joined the Jubilee House Community’s solidarity delegation in Nicaragua to learn about the country’s gains under the Sandinista National Liberation Front-led government since the triumph of their revolution July 19, 1979.

Included in this tour of achievements was a meeting with geothermal plant workers proudly showing off the process of extracting geothermal energy at the Momotombo Power Company, where energy is sustainably and renewably sourced without taking up much space and without the need for future expansion.