NYC protest says: ‘Water and energy are human rights!’

The Puerto Rico Not For Sale campaign held a very successful and militant demonstration June 9 in Manhattan, New York City, to condemn the Puerto Rican Day Parade board for honoring Ivan Baez, the Vice President of Genera Puerto Rico, during their scholarship gala.

Genera Puerto Rico (GeneraPR) has been given a $22.5 million contract by the Fiscal Control Board to privatize energy resources in Puerto Rico, scheduled to begin on July 1, while many people in Puerto Rico are suffering with frequent loss of water and electricity. This deal could create more catastrophe in the coming hurricane season. One of the main demands of the demonstration was, “Water and energy are human rights!”

In addition to protesting the Puerto Rican Day Parade board for honoring Ivan Baez, they also condemned the honoring of Louis Molina, New York City Commissioner of the Department of Corrections.