Free Alex Saab Movement makes urgent call for help regarding Saab’s health

By Óscar López Rivera (former political prisoner), Luis Rosa Pérez and Adolfo Matos Antorgiorgi

The Free Alex Saab Movement issued this call to action on March 23.

The Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, is still imprisoned in the prisons of the United States of America. His health has deteriorated. His life is in danger. We urge you to join the campaign for his immediate release.

As Puerto Ricans who love justice and freedom, we demand that the government of the United States of America immediately release Alex Saab.

It has been two years and eight months since the U.S. government kidnapped Alex Saab in a gross violation of human rights and international law. The kidnapping and imprisonment of Saab are crimes against humanity. It is also a crime against humanity to deny him contact with and visits from his family, his wife and children.

Given that the U.S. is the kidnapper and violator of these fundamental rights, we have every obligation to protest and continue to fight for his release and medical attention.

Alex Saab’s health is in danger. His cancer has progressed, and he is in urgent need of medical attention. Alex Saab and his family continue to be victims of a government that practices lèse humanité, a “legal” crime, as Amnesty International has labeled it.

We urge all people who defend justice and freedom to join this campaign. We ask you to support and fight for the immediate release of Alex Saab. Let us do everything possible so that Alex Saab is released as soon as possible and can regain his health and enjoy life with his wife and children.