Frank Velgara: Puerto Rican Independista honored

Community and political organizations and activists gathered to celebrate the life of Puerto Rican Independista and international activist Frank Velgara at Holyrood Church in the Bronx, New York, on Feb 4. Velgara died on Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 72.

Frankie’s work in solidarity with Cuba, Vietnam, Palestine and with many political prisoners, along with his constant work for the independence of Puerto Rico, was a theme of the memorial.

Pictured speaking is Benjamin Ramos, a host of the memorial.

— caption and photo by Sara Flounders