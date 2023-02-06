Frank Velgara: Puerto Rican Independista honored

By Sara Flounders posted on February 6, 2023

Community and political organizations and activists gathered to celebrate the life of Puerto Rican Independista and international activist Frank Velgara at Holyrood Church in the Bronx, New York, on Feb 4. Velgara died on Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 72.

Pictured speaking is Benjamin Ramos, a host of the memorial.

Frankie’s work in solidarity with Cuba, Vietnam, Palestine and with many political prisoners, along with his constant work for the independence of Puerto Rico, was a theme of the memorial.

— caption and photo by Sara Flounders

