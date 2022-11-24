PDF of November 24 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 24, 2022

‘Red Cup Rebellion’
Starbucks workers strike 110+ stores

WWP statement
Not one more massacre!

No symphony for apartheid Israel
Philly: ‘Corporate greed is going down!’
Georgia abortion ban overturned
Trans Day of Remembrance
Editorial: A hair’s breadth from escalation?

World:
Historic Haitian battle anniversary
Europe: Workers fight back

Tear Down the Walls:
Free Leonard Peltier!
Jarrett Hobbs beating goes viral
Death by medical neglect
Dr. Mutulu Shakur

Mundo Obrero:
Las elecciones
Haití

