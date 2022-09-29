PDF of September 29 issue

Download the PDF.

Inclusive, expansive, revolutionary

New Family Code approved by Cubans 2-to-1

Battling billionaire developers

Saladin Muhammad remembered

Editorial: U.S. hypocrisy and Iran

Labor on the march

At Philly’s Home Depot

California farmworkers

Teamster women rally at Amazon HQ

U.S. proxy war

Western capital grabs Ukraine’s farms

Antiwar movement in NATO states

UNAC calls actions Oct. 15-22

Madrid coalition hits NATO, bases

World

Puerto Rico pummeled

Youth fight climate crisis

Marcos’ martial law

Tear Down the Walls

Prison manager hired by … Amazon

The right to fight back

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.