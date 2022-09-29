PDF of September 29 issue
Inclusive, expansive, revolutionary
New Family Code approved by Cubans 2-to-1
Battling billionaire developers
Saladin Muhammad remembered
Editorial: U.S. hypocrisy and Iran
Labor on the march
At Philly’s Home Depot
California farmworkers
Teamster women rally at Amazon HQ
U.S. proxy war
Western capital grabs Ukraine’s farms
Antiwar movement in NATO states
UNAC calls actions Oct. 15-22
Madrid coalition hits NATO, bases
World
Puerto Rico pummeled
Youth fight climate crisis
Marcos’ martial law
Tear Down the Walls
Prison manager hired by … Amazon
The right to fight back
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.