PDF of September 29 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 29, 2022

Download the PDF.

Inclusive, expansive, revolutionary
New Family Code approved by Cubans 2-to-1

Battling billionaire developers
Saladin Muhammad remembered
Editorial: U.S. hypocrisy and Iran

Labor on the march
At Philly’s Home Depot
California farmworkers
Teamster women rally at Amazon HQ

U.S. proxy war
Western capital grabs Ukraine’s farms
Antiwar movement in NATO states
UNAC calls actions Oct. 15-22
Madrid coalition hits NATO, bases

World
Puerto Rico pummeled
Youth fight climate crisis
Marcos’ martial law

Tear Down the Walls
Prison manager hired by … Amazon
The right to fight back

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons