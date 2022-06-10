Buffalo, New York: No more rainbow capitalism! 

Buffalo, New York

At the Buffalo corporate-sponsored Pride Parade June 5, members and friends of Workers World Party hit the streets to distribute literature on the radical history of Pride and the struggle of the LGBTQ+ community against police violence — especially against Black and Brown trans women — and to talk to our community about organizing to fight back!

Other organizations shared this message, and despite the corporate-run parade continuing, many across the city marched for racial justice and took a clear stance against white supremacy. We say it’s time to kick the cops and the banks out of pride! No more rainbow capitalism! Solidarity with everyone — person and organization — who came out to share that message! The first Pride was a #riot.