Starbucks baristas challenge CEO

On April 30, WW managing editor, Monica Moorehead, interviewed 25-year-old Beto Sanchez and 22-year-old LaKota McGlawn, two of seven fired Starbucks workers based in Memphis, Tennessee. The two young workers were in New York City to speak at the May Day rally and march initiated by the Workers Assembly Against Racism (WAAR). The other fired workers are Nikki Taylor, Nabretta Hardin, Kylie Throckmorton, Emma Worrell and Florentino Escobar.

For the riveting interview, go to workers.org, “We were able to stoke the fires of workers everywhere,” May 9. For information on how to support the Memphis Seven, go to @memphisseven901 on Twitter and memphis_seven901 on Instagram.