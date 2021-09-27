New York postal workers rally: Dump DeJoy and Bounce Bloom!

New York City

On Sept. 23, in front of Brookfield Asset Management’s New York office, postal workers and allies rallied to save the public post office. “Dump DeJoy!” and “Bounce Bloom!” were heard loud and clear.

Ron Bloom is the chair of the Postal Board of Governors; he is also a Vice Chair and managing partner of Brookfield Assets, where he heads up a $60 billion investment fund. It was exposed that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had previously purchased $305,000 in bonds from Brookfield and helped steer a $12.5 million contract from the post office to his former company XPO Logistics. And Bloom’s company holds $1.2 million worth of stock in XPO Logistics.

The real impact of the DeJoy 10-year plan is the de facto privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. This of course is detrimental to the well-being of the people who depend on a public post office and who are facing a further slowdown in mail delivery beginning Oct. 1.

Jonathan Smith, president of the New York Metro Area Postal Union (APWU Local 10), said that for the public post office to survive, DeJoy must be fired immediately, and Bloom must be replaced on the Board of Governors.

The U.S. Mail is not for sale! Save the People’s Postal Service!