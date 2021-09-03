Nabisco workers strike across the U.S. 

Portland, Ore.

Aug. 28 — Nearly 200 supporters attended a rally in support of Portland Nabisco workers, who went out on strike Aug. 10. As of Aug. 25, approximately 1,000 members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union have been on strike across all six Nabisco bakeries and distribution centers in the U.S.

Strike locations besides Portland include Chicago, Richmond, Va.; Aurora, Colo.; Addison, Ill.; and Norcross, Ga. Workers are striking against company proposals to change the health care plan and cut overtime pay on the weekends by altering schedules.

The Portland strikers, some of whom have worked at the company for up to 50 years, spoke at the rally. One said: “The union has done so much. We are so thankful to the retirees and people from other unions supporting us here today.”

A group of about 20 people from the United Food and Commercial Workers were present to show support. They told this reporter that, like the Nabisco workers, they had worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and are now having their benefits taken away by their employers.